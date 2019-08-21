IMF warns that currency war won't solve the trade war

The International Monetary Fund warns that focusing on weakening a country's currency exchange rate, though likely to help its trade balance in the short term, is unlikely to "bring a lasting improvement in its trade balance."

Escalating trade tensions are taking a toll on the global economy and are partly to blame for recent cuts to growth forecasts for 2019 to 2020, write IMF's Gustavo Adler, Louis Cubeddu, and Gita Gopinath.

Many advanced and emerging market economies "have appropriately eased monetary policy," but this has prompted fears of a currency war, they write.

Imposing tariffs to tackle currency overvaluation concerns aren't the answer, either, they say. "Higher bilateral tariffs are unlikely to reduce aggregate trade imbalances, as they mainly divert trade to other countries."

Deficit countries like the U.S. and the U.K. should "reduce budget deficits without sacrificing growth and strengthen the competitiveness of their export industries," the blog writers said. Such options include investing more in skills of workers and encouraging old-age saving.

Meanwhile surplus countries, like Germany and Korea, "should use fiscal policy where possible to invest more in infrastructure and adopt reforms that encourage private investment."

