Lockheed Martin likely unaffected by China sanctions threat over F-16 deal

China threatens to impose sanctions on U.S. companies involved with the planned sale of 66 F-16 fighter jets to Taiwan if Washington goes ahead with the deal.

China's actions are not expected to have much impact on the plane's manufacturer, Lockheed Martin (LMT), but could complicate efforts to resolve the U.S.-China trade dispute.

U.S. defense companies are mostly barred from making military sales to China, although LMT has sold civilian helicopters to Chinese buyers through its Sikorsky Aircraft unit.

Taiwan last purchased F-16s in 1992, when the U.S. agreed to sell 150 of the fighter jets; the fleet remains the backbone of the island's air force.