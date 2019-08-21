More on RADA Electronic Q2 results

Aug. 21, 2019 11:53 AM ETRADABy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Rada Electronics (RADA +1%) reports Q2 revenue growth of 52.4% Y/Y to $10.03M.
  • Gross margin declined 58 bps to 35.9%.
  • Operating loss was $0.8M compared to operating income of $0.1M Y/Y.
  • RADA’s ongoing investments in R&D and in its US presence bearing significant fruits.
  • Net cash at the end of Q2 was $15M.
  • “Alongside the US market, we see very strong momentum coming from additional markets such as Israel, Europe and others.” said Dov Sella, RADA's CEO.
  • FY 2019 Outlook: Revenue to surpass $43M, representing growth of 54% Y/Y.
  Previously: Rada Electronics EPS in-line, beats on revenue (Aug. 21 2019)
