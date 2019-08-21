Hormel Foods Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.36 (-7.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.29B (-3.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, hrl has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.