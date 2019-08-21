Dick's Sporting Goods Q2 2020 Earnings Preview

Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.21 (+0.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.21B (+1.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, dks has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 7 downward.