Ross Stores Q2 2020 Earnings Preview

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.12 (+7.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.96B (+5.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, rost has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 14 downward.