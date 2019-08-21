Stocks gain as consumer spending stays strong

Propelled by tech and consumer discretionary sectors, the three major U.S. stock averages hold onto their gains in midday trading as better-than-expected earnings from Target and Lowe's and a rebound in existing home sales show the U.S. consumer is doing fine.
The Nasdaq rises 1.0%, the Dow gains 1.1%, and the S&P 500 is up 0.8%.
By S&P 500 industry sector, consumer discretionary (+1.8%) and information technology (+1.3%) outperform the broader market, as utilities (+0.2%), real estate (+0.6%), and communication services (+0.6%) trail the broader market.
10-year Treasury falls, pushing yield up 2 basis points to 1.57%.
Crude oil edges up 0.1% to $56.19 per barrel.
Dollar Index is little changed at 98.15.
