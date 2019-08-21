Stocks gain as consumer spending stays strong

Propelled by tech and consumer discretionary sectors, the three major U.S. stock averages hold onto their gains in midday trading as better-than-expected earnings from Target and Lowe's and a rebound in existing home sales show the U.S. consumer is doing fine.

The Nasdaq rises 1.0% , the Dow gains 1.1% , and the S&P 500 is up 0.8% .

By S&P 500 industry sector, consumer discretionary ( +1.8% ) and information technology ( +1.3% ) outperform the broader market, as utilities ( +0.2% ), real estate ( +0.6% ), and communication services ( +0.6% ) trail the broader market.

10-year Treasury falls, pushing yield up 2 basis points to 1.57%.

Crude oil edges up 0.1% to $56.19 per barrel.

Dollar Index is little changed at 98.15.