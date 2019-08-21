Greenlane to partner on cookies hemp CBD products

Greenlane Holdings (GNLN +4.7% ) trades higher after announcing a partnership with the Cookies brand for the launch and exclusive U.S. distribution of the Cookies hemp-derived CBD product line,.

"We are positioning ourselves as a CBD category captain, building a portfolio of the most respected brands in the sector through exclusive distribution agreements," says Greenlane CEO Aaron LoCascio. "Over the past several months, we have signed exclusive distribution agreements to build a portfolio of the best existing and new CBD offerings, including exclusive deals with Bloom Farms, Cookies, Select, Mary’s Nutritionals, and Slang," he adds.

