Daqo New Energy expands one-week gain beyond 30%

Daqo New Energy (DQ +14% ) extends its reach into new 52-week highs, with shares surging more than 30% over the past week.

DQ noted during its Q2 results last week that it believes polysilicon supply and demand will begin to improve when Chinese project developers begin to place orders by the end of Q3 and that incremental demand from China will come to gradually exceed additional supply hitting the market.

Two weeks ago, DQ announced a three-year 112.8K mt ultra-high-purity polysilicon supply agreement with LONGi Green Energy Technology, the world's leading mono-crystalline solar products manufacturer.