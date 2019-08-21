1-800 FLOWERS.COM Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

1-800 FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.14 (-16.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $255.15M (+11.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, FLWS has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.