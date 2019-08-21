BJ’s Wholesale Club Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.37 (+19.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.39B (+2.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, BJ has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward.