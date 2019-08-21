Stabilis Energy soars after deals to expand in Mexico

Stabilis Energy (SLNG +26.7% ) unveils two transactions that will expand its presence in Mexico's distributed liquefied natural gas and compressed natural gas markets; financial terms are not disclosed.

SLNG says it is acquiring privately-held Diversenergy, one of the leading providers of LNG marketing and distribution services in Mexico, and forming a joint venture with Grupo CLISA subsidiary CryoMex to pursue investments in LNG and CNG assets in Mexico.

SLNG already owns a plant in the Eagle Ford Shale that can produce as much as 120K gal/day of LNG, which is hauled to customers in Mexico where the fuel is used to power mining equipment, factories and industrial-scale greenhouses.