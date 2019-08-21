Brunswick gains after WSJ writeup
- Brunswick (BC +2.1%) is profiled favorably in The Wall Street Journal despite the inventory and macroeconomics concerns dragging on the boating sector.
- The company has simplified its business model to the point it could sail around economic turns easier, notes Justin Lahart.
- Valuation on Brunswick is also singled out. "Its stock trades at just 9.4 times expected earnings, which is close to its lowest price/earnings ratio since 1999 and well below the median of 13.7 it has carried over the past 20 years. Absent a severe economic storm, Brunswick shares could soon be riding higher in the water," he writes.