Goldman trading unit adding coders in big hiring spree - Bloomberg

Goldman Sachs's (GS +0.6% ) trading division is planning to add more than 100 engineers for tech-related roles on the trading floor in the coming months, reports Bloomberg, citing an interview with Adam Korn, Goldman's co-head of engineering n the trading division.

Most of the new positions will be in New York or London.

Focus is on adding people who can respond to the demands of trading partners seeking to automate, Korn said.

The initiative will continue to build on Marquee, a trading and risk-management platform that Goldman expects to translate into a significant business line in its trading division.

It has also been reworking its electronic-trading platform to serve large quant hedge funds in the hopes that its advancements in trading tools can be used across broader range of business partners.