Jumia CEO discusses internal review

In a post-earnings interview with CNBC, Jumia (NYSE:JMIA) CEO Sacha Poignonnec says the company's internal investigation began "completely independently" from short-seller Citron Research's allegations.

In the Q2 report, Jumia disclosed reviewing allegations that some independent sales consultants in Nigeria had engaged in improper sales practices.

The company found several agents and sellers who collaborated with employees to benefit from differences between seller commissions and those of JForce agents. The transactions generated about 1% of Jumia's GMV in 2018 and Q1 of 2019 but had "virtually no impact" on the FY18-19 financial statements. The responsible parties were terminated.

Jumia more recently discovered several instances of improper orders that were placed and then canceled. The transactions generated about 2% of the 2018 GMV (mostly in Q4), 4% in Q1 FY19, and 0.1% in Q2 FY19. JMIA says the transactions had no impact on the financial statements, and the employees were suspended.