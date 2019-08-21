TOP Ships announces 1-for-20 reverse stock split

TOP Ships (TOPS -7.1% ) announces 1-for-20 reverse stock split of its issued common shares. The reverse stock split was approved at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on August 7, 2019.

Company's common stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on the NASDAQ Capital Market, as of the opening of trading on Thursday, August 22, 2019 under the existing ticker symbol "TOPS". The new CUSIP number for the Company's common stock will be Y8897Y 164.

This will reduce the number of outstanding shares from ~31.7M shares to ~1.6M shares.