Apple Card not a threat to competitors - analysts

Apple's (AAPL +1% ) new credit card offers "pretty run-of-the-mill" perks compared to the competition, according to MoffettNathanson’s Lisa Ellis and Craig Moffett.

The analysts note that the rewards are nearly the same as Amazon's (AMZN +1% ) non-Prime card and don't see the Apple Card posing a threat to card networks.

Key quote: "Apple Card’s sleek customer interface and the power of the Apple brand will no doubt help drive adoption, but the card’s mediocre rewards profile will likely limit Apple Card’s adoption to primarily Apple super-fans."