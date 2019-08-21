United Business Mail acquires Commingle Operations from LSC Communications for $11.25M

United Business Mail (UBM) has acquired LSC Communications’s (LKSD +4.5% ) commingle business for $11.25M in cash, located in Aurora, Illinois.

Bill Wetzel, Chief Executive Officer of United Business Mail, stated, “UBM is honored to build upon the very strong relationships that LSC has created with their clients and this acquisition will further our position as a leading commingle provider to the mailing industry.”

This transaction will enable LSC to continue to focus on core print and logistics businesses, and the proceeds from this sale will be used to reduce debt.