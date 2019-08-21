CBL gets non-compliance notice from NYSE on share price

CBL Properties (CBL +0.4% ) receives notification from the NYSE that as of Aug. 19, it's no longer in compliance with listing criteria, which require listed companies maintain an average closing share price of at least $1.00 over a consecutive 30 trading-day period.

CBL closed at 85 cents yesterday.

The company plans to purse measures to cure the share price non-compliance, including through a reverse stock split no later than its next annual meeting if it's needed.

A reverse stock split would be subject to stockholder approval.