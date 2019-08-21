GE's Hudson River cleanup not finished, New York claims in lawsuit

New York state files a lawsuit against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, accusing the EPA of prematurely allowing General Electric (GE -1% ) to stop clearing the Hudson River of PCB contamination before the cleanup was finished.

New York cites the state's compelling interest in protecting the public and the environment in seeking to void the certificate of completion GE received from the EPA on April 11, which excused the company from further dredging unless further studies showed more was needed.

"Since the EPA has failed to hold GE accountable for restoring the river, New York is taking action to demand a full and complete remediation," Gov. Cuomo says.