Brazil regulator to meet on AT&T/Time Warner deal

Brazil's telecom regulator Anatel has set an extraordinary meeting for Thursday, Bloomberg reports, to discuss AT&T's (T +0.3% ) purchase of Time Warner -- specifically its acquisition of Grupo WarnerMedia, which runs the Sky TV provider there.

That follows up on pressure from President Jair Bolsonaro to unblock the deal in the country, part of commitments Bolsonaro made to U.S. President Trump.

Brazilian regulations have prohibited cross-ownership between phone companies and content providers, but Bolsonaro has asked for an update to the legal framework that would permit Anatel to approve the deal.