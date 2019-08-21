Policy tools, trade uncertainty 'headwinds' among July's Fed meeting topics

The Fed's monetary policy-setting committee said they could "proceed more confidently and preemptively in using" forward guidance and asset purchases in the future "if economic circumstances warranted," according to FOMC minutes released today.

Muted inflation and disappointing economic growth, combined with trade policy uncertainty and its impact on business confidence all figured into the FOMC's decision to cut rates at its July 31 policy meeting.

"Participants generally judged that the risks associated with trade uncertainty would remain a persistent headwind for the outlook," according to the FOMC minutes.

They called the 25-basis point rate cut "a prudent step from a risk management perspective."

A couple of participants preferred a 50-bps cut "to better address the stubbornly low inflation rates of the past several years."

It's clear though that the FOMC members want to keep their options open for further actions.

"Members generally agreed that it was important to maintain optionality in setting the future target range for the federal funds rate and, more generally, that near-term adjustments of the stance of monetary policy would appropriately remain dependent on the implications of incoming information for the economic outlook," according to the minutes.

10-year Treasury yield falls less than a basis point to 1.55%; the yield had risen to 1.57% earlier today; (TLT +0.1% ), (TBT -0.2% ).

The stock market seems to be little changed by the FOMC's minutes. The Nasdaq rises 0.9% , the S&P +0.8% and the Dow +1.0% in midafternoon trading.

