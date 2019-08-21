BBX Capital Real Estate gets $46M from sale of Altis at Bonterra

BBX Capital's (BBX +1.2% ) real estate subsidiary says its Altis at Bonterra joint venture sold its 314-unit apartment community in Hialeah, FL.

BBX Capital Real Estate received a distribution of ~$46M from the joint venture in connection with the sale.

As of June 30, 2019, the carrying amount of BBX Capital Real Estate’s investment in the Altis at Bonterra joint venture was $17.3M.

In December 2015, BBX Capital Real Estate invested in the JV with the Altman Companies to develop the apartment community named Altis at Bonterra, which was completed during 2017.