BHP offers largest bid in U.S. Gulf oil lease sale

BHP (BHP -1.8% ) offered $22.5M for a block in the deepwater Green Canyon area off the coast of Louisiana in today's U.S. Gulf of Mexico Lease Sale 253, by far the largest bid in the auction.

The second highest bid appeared to be a $6.7M offer by Chevron (NYSE:CVX) for a deepwater lease in the southern Mississippi Canyon area, followed by Shell's (RDS.A,RDS.B) $5.6M offer for Alaminos Canyon Block 341, which is in the vicinity of the company's recent Blacktip discovery.

Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) and BP bid on the most tracts, with 23 and 21 bids respectively, while BHP submitted 20 bids.

The lease pulled in $159.4M in high bids, government officials say.