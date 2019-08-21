FOMC consider July's rate cut 'recalibration' of policy stance

Consistent with Fed Chair Jerome Powell's description of last month's 25-basis point rate cut as a "mid-cycle adjustment," most FOMC participants viewed the easing as "part of a recalibration of the stance of policy," according to the minutes of the July 30-31 meeting released today.

They also noted the need to "remain flexible and to focus on the implications of incoming data for the outlook."

While the committee clearly wasn't giving any indications of further actions, a couple of participants preferred a 50-bp cut.

The three major U.S. stock averages have slipped from session highs, but hold on to the majority of the day's gains.The Nasdaq, up 0.7% , had risen as high as 1.1% earlier; the S&P's 1.0% increase shrinks to +0.6% , and the Dow, up 0.8% , had gained as much as 1.2% earlier.

10-year Treasury falls, pushing yield up 2 bps to 1.573%; yield had briefly dipped to 1.545% soon after FOMC minutes were released.

As for the market's take on future Fed meetings, traders now put a 98% probability of another 25-bp cut in September to 1.75%-2.00% and a 1.9% probability for keeping the target range at 2.00%-2.25%, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. Yesterday, there was a 0% probability of keeping rates unchanged.

For October, probability of cutting the target range to 1.50%-1.75% fell to 67.1% from 80.3% yesterday.