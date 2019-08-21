Evercore cuts MSG Networks on subscriber letdown

Evercore downgraded MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN), now down 13.7% after a Q4 earnings miss, noting a "worse outlook for subscriber trends and affiliate renewal rates."

The firm cut MSGN to Underperform from In-Line, and trimmed its price target to $18 from $22 -- now implying 23.8% upside after today's slide.

The analysts don't expect this kind of loss in the future but "clearly the underperformance experienced by MSGN vs. the broader industry is concerning."

Sell-side analysts have rated the stock Hold on average and Seeking Alpha authors are Neutral as well; it has a Quant Rating of Bearish.