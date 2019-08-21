Pembina deal to bulk up on storage assets 'makes sense,' analysts say

Pembina Pipeline's (PBA -0.2% ) acquisition of Kinder Morgan Canada (OTCPK:KMLGF +37.5% ) and KMI's U.S. portion of the Cochin pipeline for a combined C$4.35B (US$3.28B) is "the transaction the market wanted earlier this year," Credit Suisse analysts say.

Kinder Morgan Canada earlier explored sale options but in May decided to continue as a stand-alone entity; the company says it received PBA's proposal two months after the review was concluded.

The deal "makes sense" for PBA, as the company receives stable revenue streams based on fees and take or pay contracts that are insulated from volatile commodity prices, says Tortoise Advisors portfolio manager Rob Thummel.

The takeover gives PBA additional integration opportunities, and those benefits are reflected in the premium it paid for the assets, says Raymond James analyst Chris Cox.

"The acquisition further strengthens the quality of the company’s integrated value chain, improves the quality of the company’s cash flows and adds a new compelling business line with the Edmonton storage business," Cox says.