Aflac plunges as policies sold through Japan Post could be under scrutiny

Aflac (AFL -5.5% ) shares tumble to four-month lows on news reports that a scandal at Japan Post Holdings included improper sales of Aflac products.

Japan Post's insurance unit said last month that it would look into 183K policies sold over the last five years, but new media reports say Japan Post improperly sold more than 100K Aflac policies in addition to the previously disclosed issue.

The reports indicate that as much as 20% of Aflac policies sold annually through Japan Post could be under scrutiny, according to analysts at Evercore ISI.

Aflac says it is "conducting a rigorous, voluntary review of postal channel sales."

More than half of Aflac's revenue comes from the sale of supplemental health and life insurance products in Japan.