Deutsche Bank puts new process in place to restrict hiring - Reuters

Deutsche Bank (DB +0.9% ) tightens its worldwide procedures for hiring, requiring any new hire to be approved by its CEO Christian Sewing, his next-in-command Karl von Rohr, and finance chief James von Moltke, Reuters reports, citing an internal memo.

“Hiring will be restricted to positions that are viewed as critical to the bank’s success and future growth," the memo said.

The change comes as Germany's largest lender undertakes a massive restructuring that includes plans to cut 18,000 or nearly one-out-five, jobs.

The policy will run for the rest of 2019 and will be revisited at that end of the year, according to the memo.