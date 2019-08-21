Platinum Group Metals closes ~$30M bought deal financing and private placement

Platinum Group Metals (PLG +6.8% ) closed its previously announced bought deal financing with BMO Capital Markets in the US

The company sold ~8.3M shares at $1.25 for gross proceeds of ~$10.4M

Additionally, closed private placement of 7.6M shares to Liberty Metals & Mining (LMM) and 6.9M shares to Deepkloof at t $1.32/share for gross proceeds of $10M and of ~$9.2M, respectively

The Company used a portion of the proceeds, along with $20M advance under its new credit agreement with Sprott, to repay its secured loan facility of $43M with LMM.

The Company intends to use the remaining net proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes.