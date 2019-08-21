Construction has restarted on the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, a year after the controversial project stalled because of regulatory delays.

Work has restarted at the Burnaby storage terminal where the pipeline terminates, and the Westridge marine terminal where crude is loaded onto tankers, Trans Mountain says.

Before Pembina Pipeline's (NYSE:PBA) deal for Kinder Morgan Canada was announced today, there was speculation that Kinder Morgan Canada could be a potential buyer of the Trans Mountain line.

Pembina CEO Mick Dilger says Trans Mountain would fit into his company's strategy of serving western Canadian oil producers but that the company does not want to take on the baggage that comes along with the project, which has faced opposition and legal challenges from environmentalists, indigenous groups and British Columbia's government.

ETFs: EWC, QCAN, FCAN, HEWC, BBCA, FLCA