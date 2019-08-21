Nordstrom +10% after bottom line beat

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) reports full-price sales fell 6.5% in Q2 and off-price sales dropped 1.9%.

Digital sales rose 4% during the quarter and as a percentage of total sales accounted for 30%.

Gross margin edged expectations, coming in at 34.5% of sales vs. 34.3% consensus.

Management update: "We’re focused on driving our top-line, and while this can take time, we are confident in our ability to manage through cycles. We remain encouraged by our key initiatives, including our local market strategy, and are making good progress on key areas of focus that we believe will collectively drive increased value creation for our shareholders."

Looking ahead, Nordstrom anticipates full-year revenue will fall 2% vs. -1.5% consensus and EPS $3.25 to $3.50 vs. $3.26 consensus and $3.25 to $3.65 prior outlook.

