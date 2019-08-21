Raymond James July client AUM rises to record $831.1B

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) reports record client assets under administration of $831.1B, up 8% Y/Y and 1% Q/Q.

Record financial assets under management of $144.0B rose 4% Y/Y and 1% Q/Q.

Growth of client assets was driven by equity market appreciation and the net addition of financial advisers in the Private Client Group.

“Clients’ domestic cash sweep balances declined 2% compared to the preceding month largely due to quarterly fee payments. However, cash sweep balances modestly increased thus far in August,” said Chairman and CEO Paul Reilly.

Net loans at Raymond James Bank of $20.6B increased 7% over July 2018 and declined slightly compared with June 2019 due to elevated payoffs during the month.