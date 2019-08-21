Stocks power higher as U.S. consumers still in spending mood

Stocks rode upbeat earnings reports from major retailers to a strong start and maintained gains after minutes from the Federal Reserve's July meeting showed policymakers had debated a more aggressive rate cut.

Target soared more than 20% to a record and Lowe's jumped 10% on better than expected Q2 results and reassuring guidance that eased some concerns about a potential U.S. economic slowdown.

"The underlying consumer is doing well and making more money. More importantly, they're spending more money," BofA CEO Brian Moynihan told CNBC.

All 11 S&P 500 sectors finished higher, led by consumer discretionary (+1.8%) and information technology (+1.2%).

U.S. Treasury prices ended on a lower note after the FOMC minutes produced some knee-jerk selling on the shorter end of the yield curve, causing some curve-flattening activity that caused the 2-10 spread to briefly invert again; at the close, the two-year yield settled 6 bps higher at 1.57% and the 10-year yield added 2 bps to 1.58%.

WTI October crude oil climbed 0.8% to settle at $55.68/bbl.