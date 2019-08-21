Pure Storage -2.5% on downside revenue view

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) slides 2.5% after the downside outlook offset the Q2 beats.

Q2 revenue breakdown includes $300.1M for Product and $96.2M for Support, which both narrowly beat consensus estimates.

Gross margin was 69.4%, above the 65-68% guidance, and operating margin was -1% versus the -3% consensus.

The Q3 outlook has revenue of $434-446M (consensus: $466.17M), gross margin of 66-69%, and operating margin of 3-7%.

The FY20 view has revenue of $1.65-1.72B (consensus: $1.72B) with gross margin of 67-69% and operating margin of 2.25-4.75%.

Earnings call starts at 5 PM with a webcast here.

Press release.