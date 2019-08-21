Simply Good Foods acquires Quest Nutrition

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) announces that it struck a deal to acquire Quest for $1.0B.

The transaction is structured as the purchase by a subsidiary of Simply Good Foods of 100% of the equity of each of Voyage Holdings and VMG Quest Blocker from the founders of Quest and other equity holders.

Quest is described as a fast-growing active lifestyle brand with a highly engaged consumer base. The company has annual net sales of about $345M and EBITDA of $50M.

"The acquisition of Quest strengthens Simply Good Foods’ position within the nutritional snacking category by expanding our portfolio of brands and product offerings while also providing us with greater consumer and channel diversification," says CEO Joseph Scalzo.

Source: Press Release