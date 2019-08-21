Light profit guidance from L Brands

  • L Brands (NYSE:LB) falls slightly after setting profit guidance below expectations.
  • Comparable sales fell 1% during the quarter to miss the consensus mark of +1%. Comparable sales plunged 8% for the Victoria's Secret business during the quarter.
  • Operating margin was 6.0% of sales vs. 5.8% consensus and 7.6% a year ago.
  • L Brands sees Q3 EPS of -$0.05 to +$0.05 vs. $0.08 consensus and full-year EPS of $2.30 to $2.60 vs. $2.46 consensus.
  • LB -0.50% AH.
  • Previously: L Brands EPS beats by $0.04, misses on revenue (Aug. 21)
