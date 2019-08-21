Highwoods to buy Charlotte BofA tower, exit Greensboro and Memphis

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) agrees to buy Bank of America Tower at Legacy Union in Charlotte, NC,'s uptown central business district for a total investment of $436M.

It's also planning a two-phased exit from the Greensboro and Memphis markets, with the first part consisting of closing its division offices and selling a select portfolio of assets in the two markets by mid-2020 with a total sales price about equal to the investment it's making for the Charlotte acquisition.

The second phase is the planned sale of remaining assets in both markets; no timeframe has been set for that phase's completion.

Sees 2019 G&A costs of $3.0M-$4.0M higher than previously anticipated.

Expects to record land impairment charges of $2.5M-$4.0M relating to land held for office development in Greensboro during Q3 2019.

Sees market rotation plan accretive to cash flow; ~neutral to current FFO run rate, accretive over long term.

Conference call on Aug. 22 at 8:30 AM ET.