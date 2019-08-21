American Financial Group boosts annual dividend by 12.5%

  • American Financial Group's (NYSE:AFG) board approves boosting the company's regular annual dividend to $1.80 per share from $1.60.
  • It has increased its dividend in each of the last 14 years.
  • The increased dividend, when declared, will be paid on a quarterly basis of 45 cents per share of common stock starting in October 2019.
  • “This increase in AFG’s annual dividend reflects our confidence in the Company’s financial condition, liquidity, and prospects for long-term growth," said Co-CEOs S. Craig Lindener and Carl H. Lindner III.
