American Financial Group boosts annual dividend by 12.5%
Aug. 21, 2019 American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG)
- American Financial Group's (NYSE:AFG) board approves boosting the company's regular annual dividend to $1.80 per share from $1.60.
- It has increased its dividend in each of the last 14 years.
- The increased dividend, when declared, will be paid on a quarterly basis of 45 cents per share of common stock starting in October 2019.
- “This increase in AFG’s annual dividend reflects our confidence in the Company’s financial condition, liquidity, and prospects for long-term growth," said Co-CEOs S. Craig Lindener and Carl H. Lindner III.