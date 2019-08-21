QAD reports Q2 results; guides Q3 and FY20 revenues below consensus

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) is down 3.2% AH as the company reports Q2 net loss of $13.3M as compared to income of $1.1M last year; net loss includes a non-cash accounting adjustment of $10M related to valuation allowance of the company's Ireland deferred tax assets.

The company says that with customer's priority of converting to the cloud prior to upgrading their systems, QAD expects professional services revenue to be flat for 2H 2019, compared with 1H

Additionally, expects reduced license revenue for the remainder of the year, amid the effect of the manufacturing economy slowdown

Forecasts Q3 sales of $78M - $79M as compared to consensus estimate of $84.63M

For FY2020, QAD expects revenue of $313M - $318M (down from consensus of $330.4M), including $108M - $109M of subscription revenue

Previously: QAD EPS of -$0.69 (Aug. 21)