Brookfield Property Partners issues $250M of green preferred units

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) issues its inaugural, corporate-level perpetual green preferred units.

Issued 10M class A cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred units, series 2.

Net proceeds from the offering are expected to be allocated to the financing and refinancing of recently completed and future eligible green projects.

The distribution rate for the series 2 preferred units from and including the date of original issue will be 6.375% per annum of the $25.00 liquidation preference per unit.

The pro-rated initial distribution on the series 2 preferred units, if declared, will be payable on Dec. 31, 2019 in an amount equal to ~$0.57995 per unit.

The units are approved for listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol ‘‘BPYPO.’’