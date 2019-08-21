Microsoft contractors listen to Xbox audio - Vice

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) contractors have listened to audio that Xbox controllers have captured in owners' homes, according to Vice sources.

The audio was supposed to be captured after a voice command like "Xbox" or "Hey Cortana" with contractors reviewing the audio to improve the features. But some audio is triggered and recorded by mistake.

Microsoft removed Cortana from the Xbox in July, but the voice control is still available through the Cortana Android and iOS apps.

Vice previously reported that Microsoft contractors were listening to audio captured by Skype and Cortana. MSFT then updated its privacy policy to clarify that voice data can be sent to human reviewers.

Similar reports about contractors listening to audio have plagued Google, Facebook, and Apple in recent months.