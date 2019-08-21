Zayo Group grows profits in Q4

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) topped expectations with its fiscal Q4 results, while noting its go-private deal is still on track.

Revenue dipped 1% Y/Y to $605.6M, but rose 2% sequentially.

Operating income rose to $27.3M from $19.5M, and net income rose to $63M from $42.9M.

Revenue by segment: Zayo Networks, $485.4M; zColo, $66.1M; Allstream, $88M.

Consolidated net installs were $1.1M (excluding Allstream; that includes $1.6M in net installs from Zayo Networks, and -$0.4M in net installs from zColo).

Adjusted unlevered free cash flow was $140.6M.

Its deal to be acquired by affiliates of Digital Colony Partners and EQT Infrastructure is on track for closing in the first half of 2020; it received early HSR termination at the beginning of the month.

Shares are up 1.4% after hours.

