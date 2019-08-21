Bolsonaro will seek to privatize Petrobras by end of term - report

Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) popped 5.5% in today's trade, mostly in the final 90 minutes, following a Valor Economico report that Brazil Pres. Bolsonaro wants to privatize the company before the end of his term in 2022.

The report also cites comments by Economy Minister Guedes that the government plans to announce next year a new round of companies to be privatized.

Although PBR has been selling assets including large subsidiaries, such as its fuel distribution unit and two large natural gas pipeline networks, the government would need approval from Brazil's Congress to sell the overall company.