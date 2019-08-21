Egypt's Zohr gas field production keeps rising, hits 2.7B cf/day

Aug. 21, 2019 7:42 AM ETEni S.p.A. (E), RNFTFE, RNFTFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Natural gas production at the Zohr field, the largest gas field in the Mediterranean, has jumped to 2.7B cf/day, four months ahead of schedule, says Egypt's petroleum minister.
  • The increase comes after the completion and implementation of a second sea line which connects the wells of the southern part of Zohr to production, bringing the number of wells currently produced to 12, the minister says.
  • The Zohr field, which holds an estimated 30T cf of gas, was discovered in 2015 by Eni (NYSE:E); the Italian company controls 50% of the project while Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF) owns 30%, while BP and Mubadala Petroleum each have a 10% stake.
