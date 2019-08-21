PetroChina's role in Iran oil smuggling should prompt SEC removal, Bass says

Aug. 21, 2019 1:55 PM ETPetroChina Company Limited (PTR)PTRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • PetroChina (PTR +0.3%) pulls back from early gains after hedge fund manager Kyle Bass tweets "It's ludicrous that the SEC continues to allow a U.S. listing for PetroChina. They own the Pacific Bravo which is smuggling Iranian oil against U.S sanctions."
  • Bass, a long-time critic of China's financial policies, recently said the Chinese yuan would "drop 30% or 40%" if its government stopped propping up the currency.
  • Calling today's global economy "insane," Bass also believes monetary easing that is catching fire around the world eventually will bring U.S. interest rates down to zero.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.