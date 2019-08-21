PetroChina's role in Iran oil smuggling should prompt SEC removal, Bass says
Aug. 21, 2019
- PetroChina (PTR +0.3%) pulls back from early gains after hedge fund manager Kyle Bass tweets "It's ludicrous that the SEC continues to allow a U.S. listing for PetroChina. They own the Pacific Bravo which is smuggling Iranian oil against U.S sanctions."
- Bass, a long-time critic of China's financial policies, recently said the Chinese yuan would "drop 30% or 40%" if its government stopped propping up the currency.
- Calling today's global economy "insane," Bass also believes monetary easing that is catching fire around the world eventually will bring U.S. interest rates down to zero.