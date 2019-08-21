Boeing 'kill vehicle' contract canceled by Pentagon

The U.S. Department of Defense cancels a Boeing (NYSE:BA) contract for the Redesigned Kill Vehicle envisioned to shoot down missiles from adversaries such as North Korea or Iran, after spending $1.2B on the project.

The Pentagon says the weapon's "design problems were so significant as to be either insurmountable or cost-prohibitive to correct," and will invite industry competition to develop a "new, next-generation interceptor," potentially a weapon that could take on hypersonic missiles being developed by China and Russia.

Boeing and lead subcontractor Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) say they support the decision to cease work on the project and initiate a new competition.