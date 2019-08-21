ArcelorMittal to hike prices for EU hot-rolled coil

ArcelorMittal (MT +1.1% ) says it is raising prices for hot-rolled coil by €30/ton across Europe, pinning its offer at €510/ton ex-works in Germany and €490/ton ex-works in Italy, effective for October deliveries.

This is the third time this year that MT has attempted to raise prices; the previous two tries were mostly unsuccessful, but higher iron ore costs following Brazil's tailings dam disaster in January have squeezed mills' margins for most of this year.

Market participants are skeptical that the latest price hike will stick, pointing to declining import offers from Turkish and Indian sellers and continued low demand for flat products in Europe from automakers and others.