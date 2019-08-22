HHS pledges $23M for Merck's Ebola vaccine

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will provide $23M in funding to support manufacturing of Merck's (NYSE:MRK) investigational Ebola vaccine called V920, in response to the outbreak of the deadly virus in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The hemorrhagic fever has killed at least 1,900 people in the country over the past year, the second biggest death toll in the disease's history, after a 2014-16 outbreak in West Africa that killed 11,300 people.

With the new funding, HHS will have spent about $176M to support development of V920.