Dialing up pressure over biofuel policy

Farmers have been infuriated at the Trump administration's decision to grant waivers exempting 31 oil refineries from rules requiring them to blend corn-based ethanol into gasoline.

As a result, national and state trade groups have delivered letters to the White House over the past 48 hours detailing the damage the waivers have caused the biofuel industry.

Farmers, which are seeing crop prices hit hard by a trade war with China, have also complained that the recent government crop report did not reflect damage from historic flooding this spring.